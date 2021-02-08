ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.79 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $155.77 million and $12.79 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

