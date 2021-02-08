ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $58,440.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00214338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,111,442 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

