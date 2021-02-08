Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,242.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.05 or 0.04152439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00386030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.71 or 0.01137377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00461791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00385738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

