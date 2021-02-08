Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $419.93

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $419.93 and last traded at $419.67, with a volume of 7008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

