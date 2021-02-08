Zen Protocol Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $712.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00408403 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00127462 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

