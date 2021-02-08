Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $573,611.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $573,611.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

