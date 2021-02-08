Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 663,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,914,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.63.

Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) Company Profile (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.