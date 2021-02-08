ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0661

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. ZENZO has a market cap of $916,129.10 and approximately $289.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

