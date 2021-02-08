ZEON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,878.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $156,878.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 92.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.08 or 0.05982655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

