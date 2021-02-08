Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,146.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $80,146.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00221508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00079916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,628,911 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

