ZeroSwap (ZEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $2.64 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.