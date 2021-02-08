ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,495.11

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $339,495.11 and approximately $1,600.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.