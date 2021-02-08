Zilla (ZLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,062.40

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Zilla has a total market cap of $209,062.40 and approximately $607.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01045693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.05518072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

