Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $156.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $158.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

