Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $159.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

