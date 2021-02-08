ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 5.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 770,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 941,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

