Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.75) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

