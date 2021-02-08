Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 359886791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

