ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.00

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 1257457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The company has a market cap of £81.04 million and a P/E ratio of -105.50.

In other news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

