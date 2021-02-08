ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $2,569,503.36 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,023,515.27.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.