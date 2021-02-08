Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,191 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE DT opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

