Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 86,376 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $131,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

