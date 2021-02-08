Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,061,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.