Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,325 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NYSE RAMP opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

