Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,330 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Globant by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Globant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $215.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.77. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.