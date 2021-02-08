Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $422.12 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.