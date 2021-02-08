Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

