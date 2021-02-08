Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.