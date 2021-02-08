Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.72 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegion by 65.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 68.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

