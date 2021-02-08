Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.74 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

MTB stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

