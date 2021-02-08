Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.99 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

