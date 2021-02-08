Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 363,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after buying an additional 607,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $32.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

