Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWSA opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

