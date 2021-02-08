Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.