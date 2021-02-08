Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.20 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after acquiring an additional 228,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

