Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265,543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

