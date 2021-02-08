Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,396,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $36,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

