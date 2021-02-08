Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 315.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of AY opened at $44.73 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.