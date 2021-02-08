Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.25 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

