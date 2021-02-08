Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.