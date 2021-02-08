Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

