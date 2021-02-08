Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

