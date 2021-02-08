Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $155.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

