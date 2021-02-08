Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,317 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

