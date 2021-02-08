Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,582 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $152.94 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

