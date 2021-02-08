Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 173,887 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.