Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,854 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $371.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.65 and a 200-day moving average of $271.31. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $382.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.