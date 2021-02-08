Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,583 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,511,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,328,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 171,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.