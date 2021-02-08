Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 40,011 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

