Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 845 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $248.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $249.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

